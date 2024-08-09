News Sports PSG sign Ecuador defender Willian Pacho on five-year deal

PSG sign Ecuador defender Willian Pacho on five-year deal

Paris St Germain have finalized the acquisition of Willian Pacho, a defender from Eintracht Frankfurt hailing from Ecuador. His contract with the club will run until 2029.

DPA SPORTS Published August 09,2024 Subscribe

Paris St Germain have completed the signing of Ecuador defender Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt.



Pacho has signed a deal until 2029.



The 22-year-old centre-back started his career in Ecuador with Independiente del Valle, where he won the domestic title before moving to Belgium side Antwerp during January 2022.



Pacho was part of the side which completed the league and cup double in the 2022-23 season, and signed for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, going on make 44 appearances in all competitions including the UEFA Conference League.



"I am very happy to be joining Paris St Germain. I hope to bring my personality and show all my determination to win many trophies," Pacho said on the PSG website.



Pacho was part of Ecuador's squad at the 2022 World Cup.



Eintracht board member for sport, Markus Krosche said: "Of course, as a player and as a person, we would have preferred to keep him in our team, but the financial aspect for us and the sporting opportunity for him argue in favor of this move."











