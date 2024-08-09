Barcelona sign Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo

Spanish LaLiga powerhouse Barcelona announced Friday that they signed Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

The 26-year-old will sign a contract with Barca for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2030, with a buyout clause of €500 million ($546 million), according to a statement.

Olmo, who is a product of Barcelona youth academy, La Masia, joined Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

He then moved to German side Leipzig in 2020, until his return to his boyhood club in 2024.

Along with five Croatian league titles, Olmo also bagged back-to-back German Cup trophies in 2022 and 2023.

Dani Olmo scored 11 goals in 39 appearances for Spain to help them clinch the 2023 UEFA Nations League and the EURO 2024 trophies.