Former Arsenal forward Pepe joins Villarreal on two-year contract

“Villarreal CF have reached an agreement with Nicolas Pepe for the French-Ivorian player to play in yellow for the next two seasons, until 30th June 2026,” read a statement on Villarreal’s website.

DPA SPORTS Published August 04,2024

Arsenal's former record signing Nicolas Pepe has joined Spanish side Villarreal on a two-year contract.



The Ivory Coast forward was a free agent after leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor.



France-born Pepe moved to the Gunners from Lille for £72 million ($92 million) in 2019 and remained the club's most expensive purchase until last summer when Declan Rice arrived from West Ham for £105 million.



Pepe struggled to justify his hefty price tag at Emirates Stadium, scoring 27 goals in 112 appearances in all competitions.



The 29-year-old was loaned to Nice for the 2022-23 season before his five-year Arsenal contract was ended early, paving the way for his move to Turkey in September.



Last month, Pepe said he felt Gunners fans judged him on his transfer fee rather than performances during his disappointing stay in north London.













