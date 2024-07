Beşiktaş has started negotiations with both the player and his club Lazio for the transfer of forward Ciro Immobile.

In a statement made by Beşiktaş Football Inc. to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), it was reported that negotiations have begun with both the Italian player and his club Lazio for his transfer.

The 34-year-old footballer, who scored 11 goals in 43 official matches for Lazio last season, has been the top scorer in Italy's Serie A four times.