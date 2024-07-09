Fiorentina sign Italian forward Moise Kean

Fiorentina signed Italian forward Moise Kean on Tuesday.

"ACF Fiorentina would like to announce the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus FC on a permanent transfer," the Italian club said in a statement.

Kean, 24, previously played for Italy's Hellas Verona, Juventus, England's Everton, and France's Paris Saint-Germain.

He won three Italian Serie A titles with Juventus from 2017 - 2019.

Kean, an Italian of Ivorian descent, played 20 matches last season for Juventus.

He scored 22 goals in 123 overall appearances for the Turin club.