 Contact Us
News Sports Fiorentina sign Italian forward Moise Kean

Fiorentina sign Italian forward Moise Kean

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published July 09,2024
Subscribe
FIORENTINA SIGN ITALIAN FORWARD MOISE KEAN

Fiorentina signed Italian forward Moise Kean on Tuesday.

"ACF Fiorentina would like to announce the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus FC on a permanent transfer," the Italian club said in a statement.

Kean, 24, previously played for Italy's Hellas Verona, Juventus, England's Everton, and France's Paris Saint-Germain.

He won three Italian Serie A titles with Juventus from 2017 - 2019.

Kean, an Italian of Ivorian descent, played 20 matches last season for Juventus.

He scored 22 goals in 123 overall appearances for the Turin club.