Spain secure EURO 2024 quarterfinal spot with 4-1 win against Georgia

Daniel Olmo (L) of Spain and Guram Kashia of Georgia in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between Spain and Georgia, in Cologne, Germany, June 30, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Spain sealed a UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal spot with a 4-1 win against Georgia on Sunday.

Georgia scored the opener with an own goal from Spain's Robin Le Normand in the 18th minute at Cologne Stadium.

Spain leveled the game with Rodri in the 39th minute, while Fabian Ruiz gave his team the lead in the 51st minute.

Nico Williams dribbled past a defender to make it 3-1 in the 75th minute.

In the 83rd minute, Dani Olmo scored Spain's fourth goal when he made a close-range finish.

With this result, Spain will play against Germany in the quarterfinals on July 5.

Earlier Sunday, England advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Slovakia 2-1 in extra time

The Three Lions will take on Switzerland, with the game taking place on July 6.