France held 1-1 by Poland and finish second in Euros group

Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski both scored second-half penalties as France and Poland played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, condemning France to a second-place finish in Group D with Austria shocking Netherlands to top the pool.

Mbappe, returning to action and wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Lewandowski levelled with 11 minutes remaining.

France finished second in the group and will face a tougher last-16 tie after Austria turned the section on its head with a 3-2 win against the Dutch.









