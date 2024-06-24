Hungary forward Varga may undergo surgery on facial fracture

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga may undergo surgery after he broke several facial bones during a group match at the European Championship on Sunday, the Hungarian football federation said.

"Several bones in Barnabas Varga's face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion. The Ferencvaros striker is most likely to undergo surgery. He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart. The whole team is rooting for him!" the federation said in a statement.

The Group A game versus Scotland was halted for approximately 10 minutes after Varga collided with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn midway through the second half.

He was taken off the field on a stretcher and shifted to a hospital by ambulance.

The 29-year-old forward has scored seven goals in 13 matches for his nation.
















