LUKA JOVICS LATE HEADER RESCUES DRAW FOR SERBIA AGAINST SLOVENIA

Luka Jovic's late header rescues draw for Serbia against Slovenia

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published June 20,2024
Luka Jovic of Serbia celebrates the 1-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia, in Munich, Germany, 20 June 2024. (IHA Photo)

A last-gasp header by Serbia striker Luka Jovic rescued a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in EURO 2024 Group C on Thursday.

Neither national team managed to score in the first half, but Slovenia broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Zan Karnicnik in the second half.

Timi Elsnik produced a stunning passage of play to assist Karnicnik's goal in the 69th minute at Munich Football Arena.

Luka Jovic equalized with a stoppage-time header, and the Matchday 2 game ended in a tie.

Second-place Slovenia collected two points, while Serbia earned their first point, putting them last in the standings.