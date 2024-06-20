LUKA JOVICS LATE HEADER RESCUES DRAW FOR SERBIA AGAINST SLOVENIA

Luka Jovic of Serbia celebrates the 1-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Slovenia and Serbia, in Munich, Germany, 20 June 2024. (IHA Photo)

A last-gasp header by Serbia striker Luka Jovic rescued a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in EURO 2024 Group C on Thursday.

Neither national team managed to score in the first half, but Slovenia broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Zan Karnicnik in the second half.

Timi Elsnik produced a stunning passage of play to assist Karnicnik's goal in the 69th minute at Munich Football Arena.

Luka Jovic equalized with a stoppage-time header, and the Matchday 2 game ended in a tie.

Second-place Slovenia collected two points, while Serbia earned their first point, putting them last in the standings.