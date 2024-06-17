News Sports Romania get first Euro win in 24 years with 3-0 over Ukraine

Romania recorded only their second ever win in the European Championships by outclassing Ukraine 3-0 in their Group E opener in Munich on Monday. Romania, whose previous win was against England in 2000, dominated the match against a Ukraine side that has qualified against the odds due to the ongoing war in their country.

The Romanian defence kept Ukraine at bay and then broke the deadlock in the 30th minute from Nicolae Stanciu after a big mistake from Uktaine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.



After catching Lunin's sloppy pass for the first goal, Man went on to set up Răzvan Marin in the 53rd and Denis Drăguş four minutes later for Romania's biggest victory at a major event.



Ukraine's first attempt on target came did not come until the 77th minute, when Georgiy Sudakov was denied by Florin Nita.



Romania were playing their 17th match overall at the finals in their fifth participation. The only previous victory was a 3-2 over England in 2000 when they reached the quarter-finals.



Romania top Group E ahead of the clash between Belgium and Slovakia later on Monday.





Ukraine qualified for the tournament despite not playing at home in more than two years due to the Russian invasion. Ahead of the Euros, they've called on European nations to keep supporting the country in difficult times.













