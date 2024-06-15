ALBANIAS BAJRAMI SCORES FASTEST GOAL AT EURO FINALS AFTER 23 SECONDS

News Sports Albania's Bajrami scores fastest goal at Euro finals after 23 seconds

In a Group B match in Dortmund, Albania's Nedim Bajrami made history by scoring the fastest goal in European Championship finals after only 23 seconds. He took advantage of a poor throw-in from Federico Dimarco and ferociously sent the ball into Gianluigi Donnarumma's net.

DPA SPORTS Published June 15,2024

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored after 23 seconds against title holders Italy for the fastest goal in the history of European Championship finals.



Bajrami capitalised on a terrible throw-in from Federico Dimarco and smashed the ball into the roof of Gianluigi Donnarumma's net in the Group B match in Dortmund.



Governing body UEFA said the goal came after 23 seconds. The previously fastest goal at Euro finals was from Russian Dmitri Kirichenko after 67 seconds against Greece in 2004, UEFA said.











