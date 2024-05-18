Turkish Super Lig club Antalyaspor appoints Alex De Souza as manager

Turkish top-division club Antalyaspor appointed Alex De Souza as manager on a two-year contract.

Speaking to Anadolu, the deputy president and spokesperson Evren Alkan said that their discussions with Alex De Souza, a former player for Fenerbahce, concluded successfully.

"We have signed a two-year contract with Alex. Mehmet Aurelio and two Brazilian coaches will assist him. Additionally, Mehmet Arslan will serve as the goalkeeper coach," he added.

Alkan also said that the club would hold a signing ceremony with Alex in Türkiye's Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya after the end of the Super Lig season.

The 46-year-old manager previously served for Brazilian clubs Sao Paulo U20 and Serie B's Avai FC.

During his playing career in Fenerbahçe, Alex scored 171 goals and had 146 assists in 344 matches.

He won three league titles with Fenerbahçe (2005, 2007, and 2011) before ending his playing career in 2014.