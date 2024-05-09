News Sports Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win over Bayern

Real Madrid's Joselu scored twice in the final minutes as they fought back from the brink of elimination to reach the Champions League final with a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday that sent them through 4-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, in Madrid, Spain, 08 May 2024. (EPA)

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final after coming from behind to claim a late and dramatic 2-1 win against Bayern Munich at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday.



The teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and Bayern were en course to set up a rematch of their 2013 Champions League final against Dortmund in Wembley after Alphonso Davies found the breakthrough in the 68th minute.



But a bizarre mistake by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who made one save after another throughout the match, allowed Joselu in the 88th to tap in the rebound from Vinicius Junior's effort, which was dropped by Neuer.



And the Bernabeu roared of joy when Joselu struck again in the first minute of stoppage-time to turn the game around and book a ticket to London.



Madrid are the Champions League record title winners and will be chasing a 15th trophy after also being crowned La Liga champions this season.



