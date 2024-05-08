MESSIS FIRST BARCELONA CONTRACT ON NAPKIN AUCTIONED

Lionel Messi's first contract with Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, which was signed on a napkin, has been auctioned by Bonhams, a privately owned international auction house.

The Argentine star's first contract with the Spanish club was signed on a standard Spanish napkin in September 2000, when he was 13.

The auction is currently at £220,000 ($274,500) and bidding will end on May 17.

Messi won eight Ballon d'Or awards, the most coveted personal trophy for footballers.

The Argentine superstar has broken numerous records, including Barcelona's all-time top scorer. In 2012, he achieved a historic feat by scoring 91 goals in all competitions, surpassing the previous record held by Gerd Muller.

The 36-year-old won numerous titles at Barcelona, including 10 Spanish La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.

He has won 44 trophies including the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

In 2022, he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in the 2022 final against France in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw at Doha's Lusail Stadium.