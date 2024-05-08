Borussia Dortmund reach Champions League final

German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund eliminated French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinal round by winning 2-0 on aggregate Tuesday to advance to the UEFA Champions League final.

The Black and Yellows won the second leg match with a header by German defender Mats Hummels in the 50th minute at Parc Des Princes.

PSG's four goal attempts came back from the crossbar.

Dortmund won the first leg 1-0 with Niclas Fullkrug's goal in Germany on May 1.

Borussia Dortmund will face the winner of the Real Madrid-Bayern Munich semifinal round, the second leg of which will be played on Wednesday.

The German club reached their first UEFA Champions League final since 2013, when they lost to their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich 2-1.

Dortmund claimed their only Champions League trophy in 1997.