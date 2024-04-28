ATLETICOS WIN MARRED BY ALLEGED RACISM OF BILBAO FORWARD WILLIAMS

News Sports Atletico's win marred by alleged racism of Bilbao forward Williams

Atletico Madrid's success in bolstering their chances in the Champions League on Saturday evening was overshadowed by accusations of racism towards Nico Williams during their match against Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid boosting their Champions League prospects at the expense of Athletic Bilbao was marred by claims of racism towards Nico Williams on Saturday evening.



The contest, which Atleti won 3-1 to go six points clear of fifth-placed Bilbao, was briefly halted after Williams drew attention to alleged racist sounds coming from the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano crowd.



Rodrigo Paul had put Atletico ahead after a quarter of an hour, but Williams equalized on the stroke of half-time at the same end where the alleged abuse occurred and he celebrated by pointing to his arm.



During half-time, Atletico said on X, formerly Twitter, they are "against any act of racism or hatred" before Angel Correa and Unai Simon's own goal made sure of victory for the hosts.



A La Liga statement said: "There's no place for racist or hateful behaviour in sport.



"La Liga vehemently condemns any racist acts and will continue working to eradicate this inexcusable behaviour from our sport."









