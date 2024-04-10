No winner in Champions League 6-goal duel between Real Madrid, Manchester City

There was no winner in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League six-goal quarterfinal first leg duel between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva brought a very early lead to the visitors with an accurate low shot in the second minute at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid recovered quickly as they netted twice in three minutes.

After Sky Blues defender Ruben Dias put the ball into his own net in the 12th minute, Rodrygo tallied another one for Real Madrid just two minutes later.

Manchester City seemed more effective in the second half as English midfielder Phil Foden's left-footed long shot equalized the score in the 66th minute.

The Manchester side's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol brought the lead to the visitors once more with a right-footed strike in the 71st minute.

But the hosts weren't ready to give up as Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde leveled the score once more with a well-placed volley in the 79th minute.

The second leg will be played at Etihad Stadium on April 17.