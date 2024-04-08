Djokovic becomes oldest world number one tennis player

Novak Djokovic achieved another milestone in his glittering career when he became the oldest world number one tennis player.



Djokovic reached the mark at 36 years 321 days on Sunday, making him one day older than former long time rival Roger Federer when the Swiss last topped the rankings in June 2018. Federer retired in 2022.



The oldest women's number one is Serena Williams at age 35.



Djokovic's overall 420 weeks atop the rankings since a 2011 debut are also unmatched, just as his eight year-end number one spots.



He also tops the latest rankings issued on Monday by the ATP, ahead of Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.



Other records for the Serb include most men's grand slam titles with 24, most Masters tournament titles with 40, and most ATP Finals titles with seven. He has 98 career titles.



Djokovic set to play this week at the Monte Carlo Masters which he has won twice in the past. He is without a title so far in 2024, having lost in the Australian Open semi-finals and in the third round at Indian Wells.



