Rondo, 2-time NBA champion, announces retirement

After 16 seasons, two-time NBA winner Rajon Rondo has officially confirmed his retirement from the NBA.

"I'm done. I can't. I'd rather spend time with my kids," Rondo told the All the Smoke podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

"What a time," he added. "It was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game."

Rondo, 38, previously played for teams such as the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics and LA Lakers congratulated Rondo on his legendary career.

"Congrats on an incredible career, enjoy your retirement and thank you for all the special times you shared with us as a Celtic," the Celtics said on X.

"Here's to one of the game's greatest competitors," LA Lakers said.

The four-time All-Star won NBA titles with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.















