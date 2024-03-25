News Sports Bayern want Davies to make decision on his future this week

Bayern want Davies to make decision on his future this week

According to Sky, Bayern Munich is eagerly awaiting Alphonso Davies' decision regarding his future and hopes to receive a definite response from the player before the week is over.

DPA SPORTS Published March 25,2024 Subscribe

Bayern Munich expect defender Alphonso Davies to make a decision about his future as soon as possible and want a clear answer from the player still this week, broadcasters Sky reported.



The club has already made a final contract extension offer, but Davies reportedly also has offers from other top European clubs. Real Madrid are said to have a big interest on the defender.



"We made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer. At some point, you have to say yes or no," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl recently told the Sport Bild weekly.



Davies' contract runs until 2025. Should the 23-year-old reject Bayern's extension offer, a sale in the summer is a possibility.











