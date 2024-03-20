 Contact Us
News Sports Turkish swimmer Aysu Turkoglu completes Cook Strait crossing in 7 hours, 21 minutes

Turkish swimmer Aysu Turkoglu completes Cook Strait crossing in 7 hours, 21 minutes

Turkish open water swimmer Aysu Turkoglu successfully completed the challenging Cook Strait crossing in New Zealand on Wednesday, finishing in 07:21:40. Turkoglu, known for her previous feats including becoming the youngest Turk to swim the English Channel in 2022 and the first Turkish woman to swim the North Channel in 2023, celebrated her accomplishment by unfurling the Turkish flag and engaging with supporters on social media.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published March 20,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH SWIMMER AYSU TURKOGLU COMPLETES COOK STRAIT CROSSING IN 7 HOURS, 21 MINUTES

Turkish swimmer Aysu Turkoglu completes Cook Strait crossing in 7 hours, 21 minutesTurkoglu, who entered the water at about 0600GMT, managed to cross the 27-kilometer (17-mile) challenging course in the dark.

The 22-year-old unfurled the Turkish flag and celebrated with her fans who followed her live on social media.

Turkoglu, who became the youngest Turk to swim the English Channel in 16:28 on July 30, 2022, also swam the 40-kilometer North Channel in 11:48:19 on Aug. 9, 2023, and was the "first Turkish woman and the youngest Turkish athlete" to do so.

She has completed the third stage of her dream achievement, Oceans Seven -- a marathon challenge consisting of seven open water channel swims: The North Channel, Cook Strait, Molokaʻi Channel, English Channel, Catalina Channel, Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar.






Kaynak: AA_ING