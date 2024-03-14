Fenerbahçe reach Conference League quarterfinals despite losing 2nd-leg game

Turkish team Fenerbahçe reached the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

The Yellow Canaries passed the Round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate, despite losing the second-leg game 1-0 to Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Norwegian midfielder Mathias Rasmussen netted the only goal of the visitors with a header in the 68th minute.

Türkiye, ranked 9th in the UEFA country coefficients, is now guaranteed to finish the season in the top 10 and thus the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig champions will qualify directly for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Europa Conference League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draws will be held at Nyon on Friday.