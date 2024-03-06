Rockets' Turkish star Şengün leads team to victory with career-high 45 points

Houston Rockets' Turkish star Alperen Şengün led his team to 114-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs with a career-high 45 points on Wednesday in National Basketball Association (NBA).

Şengün played with 45 points, 16 rebounds and five steals, while his teammates Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet contributed with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

"He was a beast," Green said about his teammate, "He was amazing, that's the Alpi I know."

Şengün became the fifth player, after Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, James Harden and John Drew, to total over 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals in an NBA game, and also became the youngest to do so at 21years 224 days old.

He admitted he was extra motivated to play at his best against the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and said, "I didn't play that good last game against him I can say. I didn't see that many double teams today. They just left me one-on-one with Wemby, so I just did what I do."

The Rockets lay at the 12th spot with 27 wins, 34 losses, while the Spurs are at the last spot, 15th, with 13 wins, 49 losses in the Western Conference.