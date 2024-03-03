Man City beat Man United 3-1 in Premier League derby

Manchester City beat crosstown rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the English Premier League week 27 derby on Sunday.

English attacker Marcus Rashford's eighth-minute strike gave an early lead to Man United in the match at the Etihad Stadium.

But City winger Phil Foden leveled the score with a screamer to the top left corner in the 56th minute.

Foden netted once more with a shot to the bottom corner of the goal in the 80th minute.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland's shot to the far corner with his left foot made it 3-1 for the Sky Blues in the 91st minute.

Reigning champions City moved to 62 points, one point behind Liverpool, who they visit next weekend. United are in sixth place with 44 points.