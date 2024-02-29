Paul Pogba gets 4-year doping ban

Juventus French midfielder Paul Pogba gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Bologna on August 27, 2023 at the "Allianz Stadium" in Turin. (AFP File Photo)

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was handed on Thursday a four-year ban by Italy's anti-doping court for failing a drug test, state news agency ANSA reported.

The former Manchester United player, 30, had tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone after the Udinese-Juventus match on Aug. 20, 2023.

Since then he was provisionally suspended, and now the anti-doping tribunal imposed a ban on him.

Pogba was the most expensive signing when he left Juventus for Manchester United in 2016. The English club had paid €105 million ($113.6 million) to purchase Pogba from Juventus.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France helped Manchester United win the 2017 UEFA Europa League title. He rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in 2022.