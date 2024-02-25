News Sports Former Germany coach Löw rules out job at Bayern from summer

In a recent interview with Welt TV on Sunday, Joachim Löw, the former coach of Germany, stated that he is not considering a coaching position at Bayern Munich. However, he expressed his desire to return to the international level within two years. According to Löw, this decision is influenced by various factors including Bayern's lack of interest in him as a coach and his own disinterest in the club.

DPA SPORTS Published February 25,2024

Former Germany coach Joachim Löw has ruled out a coaching job at Bayern Munich, but said he would like to return to the international stage in two years at the latest.



"There are probably various reasons. First, Bayern are not interested in me as a person, probably not as a coach, and I would not be interested in Bayern Munich either," the 2014 World Cup winning coach told the Welt TV on Sunday.



Bayern said this week that their current coach, Thomas Tuchel, will leave in summer, despite having a contract until June 2025.



Löw praised Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who's reportedly one of the favourite candidates to replace Tuchel, but he believes Alonso will stay with his current club.



"He was already an outstanding personality as a player," he said of Alonso.



Löw also ruled out a new coaching job in Germany as a matter of principle. Instead, he would like to coach a national team at the next World Cup in 2026.



"I've been a coach with the national team in Germany for long enough, and I've always said that a job here is out of the question for me. I've travelled through this country for 17 years, been to all kinds of stadiums and know the clubs very well. So that's no motivation for me.



"The 2026 World Cup, United States, Canada, Mexico. I would find that exciting," he said, adding that he would be ready for such job from summer.



Löw parted ways with the Germany national team after a group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and an elimination in the last 16 of the Euro 2020.











