REAL MADRIDS ENGLISH STAR BELLINGHAM INJURED

Real Madrid's young English star Jude Bellingham has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle, the Spanish powerhouse announced on Sunday.

Although it is not yet known how long the healing process will take, some sports media outlets claimed that he may be sidelined until March.

Bellingham, who netted twice in Saturday's 4-0 La Liga win against Girona, had to come off after 57 minutes at Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for a fee of over $100 million in July 2023, has scored 20 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club.