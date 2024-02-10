News Sports Leaders Bayer Leverkusen beat champions Bayern Munich 3-0 in Bundesliga

Leaders Bayer Leverkusen beat champions Bayern Munich 3-0 in Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga and maintained their unbeaten record with a commanding 3-0 victory over reigning champions Bayern Munich.

DPA SPORTS Published February 10,2024 Subscribe

Bayer Leverkusen claimed a big 3-0 win over champions Bayern Munich as they went five points clear of them at the top of the Bundesliga and took their unbeaten season record to 31 games.



Full back Josip Stanisic, who is loan at Leverkusen from Bayern, opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the topper. Alejandro Grimaldo fired the second five minutes after the restart, and Jeremie Frimpong wrapped up a memorable night in stoppage time.



Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen grew into the game after Bayern had dominated the first minutes. The champions improved again later in the second half but failed to seriously threaten, with their league leading striker Harry Kane no factor.



Leverkusen, who have never won the Bundesliga, are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues. They have won 17 of their 21 Bundesliga matches, all four in the German Cup where they have reached the semi-finals, and all six in the Europa League group stage for a last-16 berth.



But Bayern have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles and have responded to big challenges on several occasions in the past. There are still 13 matches to be played.









