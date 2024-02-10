Guimaraes double guides Newcastle United to 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest

Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle United held off a spirited comeback from Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 at the City Ground in Saturday's late Premier League game.

Both Newcastle's first-half goals, scored by Guimaraes and Fabian Schar, came from set pieces, but the visitors struggled to deal with the pace of Forest's counter-attack.

A clever corner from Miguel Almiron found Kieran Trippier, and his deep cross was brilliantly volleyed home by Guimaraes in the 10th minute.

Swedish winger Anthony Elanga scored for the hosts on the break in the 26th minute to level, and though Newcastle's Schar netted in the 44th, Callum Hudson-Odoi scored deep into first-half stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half and he was denied a penalty in when a long ball caught the Newcastle defence out, but his appeals were waved away as the contact with keeper Martin Dubravka was deemed incidental.

The decision proved pivotal as Guimaraes put the visitors in front for the third time with a brilliant solo goal, snapping up the ball on the edge of the box and rifling it into the bottom corner.

Having twice been pegged back, Newcastle made a number of defensive changes to batten down the hatches, and the closest Forest came to snatching an equaliser was a curling shot from Morgan Gibbs-White that whistled past the top corner.

Newcastle climbed to seventh in the table on 36 points while Forest are 16th, two points above the relegation zone.







