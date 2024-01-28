LeBron James' triple-double lifts Lakers over Warriors in 2OT

LeBron James capped one of his most remarkable triple-double performances with two free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime on Saturday night, giving the Los Angeles Lakers a 145-144 win over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

The nationally televised victory came on a night when it appeared the Lakers, opening a six-game trip, were destined for bad news when Anthony Davis walked gingerly to the locker room in the third quarter, having suffered what appeared to be a serious hip injury.

However, Davis reappeared in the fourth quarter and, while limping noticeably at game's end, completed a 29-point, 13-rebound double-double in 45 minutes. He also had four blocks.

James played 48 of the game's 58 minutes, recording a career-high 20 rebounds to go with 36 points and 12 assists for his 110th career triple-double.

His free throws came following a drive to the hoop after Stephen Curry had given Golden State a 144-143 lead on a 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left. Curry finished the night with nine 3-pointers and a game-high 46 points.

Down by as many as 15 points in the third quarter and watching Davis head to the locker room, the Lakers nonetheless managed to hold the upper hand late in regulation and in the first overtime.

But Curry drove around Davis for a game-tying layup with 5.9 seconds left in regulation before Klay Thompson buried a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in the first extra session, each leading to five additional minutes.

D'Angelo Russell, whose second 3-pointer of the second overtime had rallied the Lakers into a 142-141 lead with 53.1 seconds to go, backed James and Davis with 28 points, while Austin Reaves chipped in with 17, Jarred Vanderbilt notched 14 to go with nine rebounds and four steals and Rui Hachimura had 11.

Russell went 7-for-7 at the foul line and James went 6-for-6 on a night when the Lakers, who had used a huge free throw disparity to aid in a 4-2 series win over the Warriors in last season's playoffs, outscored Golden State 38-11 on free throws.

Golden State countered with a 69-27 dominance from beyond the arc, with Curry going 9-for-21 and Klay Thompson 6-for-17. But Thompson eventually fouled out, as did Andrew Wiggins, leaving the Warriors, already without injured Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody, short-handed at the end.

Thompson totaled 24 points, Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga scored 22 apiece and Brandin Podziemski added 10 for the Warriors, who lost their second straight.

Draymond Green was the Warriors' leading rebounder (14) and assist man (11) to complement eight points, three steals and two blocks.





