Villarreal score twice in added time to stun Barcelona in goal-fest

Alexander Sorloth and Jose Luis Morales struck deep into stoppage time to earn Villarreal a 5-3 win at Barcelona in a roller-coaster LaLiga clash on Saturday.

Villarreal opened a two-goal lead with efforts from Gerard Moreno in the 41st minute and Ilias Akhomach in the 54th, but the hosts fought back within 11 minutes through strikes by Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri and an own goal from Eric Bailly.

Goncarlo Guedes equalised for Villarreal following a quick counter-attack in the 84th minute and with Barcelona pushing for a winner they were exposed and Sorloth and Morales punished them.

Barcelona are third in the standings on 44 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid and eight adrift of second-placed Girona.







