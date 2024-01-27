Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen held to goalless draw with Gladbach

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen squandered a bagful of chances before settling for a 0-0 draw against visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and seeing their lead at the top cut to two points.

Unbeaten Leverkusen head the standings on 49 points, with Bayern Munich, 3-2 winners at Augsburg, in second place on 47. VfB Stuttgart are third on 37 following their 5-2 demolition of RB Leipzig.

The hosts had more than 70% possession in the first half and two good early opportunities for Florian Wirtz but struggled to crack open the disciplined Gladbach defence.

It was even more one-way traffic after the break with Xabi Alonso's team squandering chance after chance, with Jeremie Frimpong coming agonisingly close three times in a six-minute spell, and Alejandro Grimaldo firing over the bar from close range.

A stoppage-time Nathan Tella shot from two metres out was far too weak and completed a disappointing evening for the hosts.









