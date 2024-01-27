News Sports Bayern defeat Augsburg and now hope for a setback for Leverkusen

Bayern Munich emerged victorious in the Bavarian derby against Augsburg on Saturday, bringing them within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Later, Borussia Mönchengladbach will face off against Leverkusen.

Bayern suffered two scares early in the game, first when Augsburg were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute, which was overturned, and then when the hosts thought they had the lead but Elvis Rexhbeçaj's goal was offside.



The German record champions eventually broke the deadlock in the 23rd as Aleksandar Pavlovic scored his first goal of the season and made it 2-0 before the break with Alphonso Davies.



Augsburg pulled one back in the 52nd thanks to Ermedin Demirović, but Harry Kane scored Bayern's third in the 58th. The hosts then had two late penalties, and, while Manuel Neuer saved Sven Michel's effort in the 88th, Demirović didn't waste the second spot-kick in stoppage-time.



Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick as VfB Stuttgart thrashed RB Leizpig 5-2. Enzo Millot and Undav gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before Leipzig reduced the gap with Benjamin Sesko before the break.



Jamie Leweling scored a third for Stuttgart early in the second half, to which Leipzig found a quick answer with Lois Openda in the 55th. But Stuttgart reacted just a minute later with Undav, who completed his hat-trick and the final scoring in the 75th.



Elsewhere, VfL Wolfsburg and Cologne played out a 1-1 draw, Hoffenheim were also held to a 1-1 draw with Heidenheim, and Werder Bremen defeated Freiburg 3-1.











