Fenerbahçe reach an agreement with Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci

Fenerbahçe Football Club announced that they have started transfer negotiations with Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci.

In the statement made by the yellow-navy-blue club, it was stated, "Our club, which is working to strengthen our professional football team during the mid-season transfer period, has started transfer negotiations with defender Leonardo Bonucci."



It was also stated that the Italian soccer player would be arriving in Istanbul today for medical examinations and additional conversations.









