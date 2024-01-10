Fenerbahçe reach an agreement with Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci

 Contact Us
Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe have officially begun transfer talks with Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, as announced by the yellow-navy-blue team. The club is focused on strengthening their professional football team during the mid-season transfer period.

Published January 10,2024
In the statement made by the yellow-navy-blue club, it was stated, "Our club, which is working to strengthen our professional football team during the mid-season transfer period, has started transfer negotiations with defender Leonardo Bonucci."

It was also stated that the Italian soccer player would be arriving in Istanbul today for medical examinations and additional conversations.