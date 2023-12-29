Naomi Osaka to return to tennis at Brisbane International after becoming mother

Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka will return to tennis at Brisbane International after becoming a mother.

The 26-year-old gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July and is now set to make appearances in her first tournament since the Japan Open in September 2022.

"Being a mum has changed my life a lot. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things," Osaka said in a statement. "I want to show Shai that she's capable of everything, so that's one of my main purposes and main reasons why I want to be back out here."

Osaka added that she hasn't played in more than a year, adding: "I think I'm just embracing the fact that it's my first tournament in a very long time. I'm just trying to have fun and do well at the same time."

The four-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from the 2021 French Open after tennis officials fined her $15,000 over her decision not to do media interviews during the tournament citing anxiety.

Main-draw action at the Brisbane International will begin on Dec.31.