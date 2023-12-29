 Contact Us
Naomi Osaka to return to tennis at Brisbane International after becoming mother

Published December 29,2023
Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka will return to tennis at Brisbane International after becoming a mother.

The 26-year-old gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July and is now set to make appearances in her first tournament since the Japan Open in September 2022.

"Being a mum has changed my life a lot. I think it changed my perspective on a lot of things," Osaka said in a statement. "I want to show Shai that she's capable of everything, so that's one of my main purposes and main reasons why I want to be back out here."

Osaka added that she hasn't played in more than a year, adding: "I think I'm just embracing the fact that it's my first tournament in a very long time. I'm just trying to have fun and do well at the same time."

The four-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from the 2021 French Open after tennis officials fined her $15,000 over her decision not to do media interviews during the tournament citing anxiety.

Main-draw action at the Brisbane International will begin on Dec.31.