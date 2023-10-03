Sweden coach Andersson to step down if team misses Euro 2024

Janne Andersson will resign as Swedish national team coach after seven years if the team doesn't manage a qualifying tournament and makes it to Euro 2024.



In charge since 2016, Andersson has a contract until the tournament in Germany but he said in a federation statement on Monday he would step down after the end of qualifying in November if the team isn't successful.



The statement said this scenario was agreed up in 2020 when his contract was renewed.



Sweden are third in their group, seven points behind Belgium and Austria. The top two qualify for the Euros but Sweden's chances look dim after a 3-1 defeat against Austria last month.



"The only thing on my mind is going to the Euros. But there were questions on my future after the defeat against Austria and we wanted to clarify what applies," Andersson said.



"My thoughts are still that we make it to the Euros, we will do everything to take this chance, and there are still three qualifiers this autumn."



Andersson led Sweden to the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup and into the last 16 at Euro 2020. But Sweden now face missing a big event for the second time in a row, after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



