2024 UEFA Super Cup to be held in Warsaw

Warsaw will host the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, the European football's governing body said on Tuesday.

"The Executive Committee appointed the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, as hosts of the 2024 UEFA Super Cup to be played on 14 August," UEFA statement read.

The National Stadium, called PGE Narodowy for sponsorship reasons, was built for the UEFA EURO 2012, and also hosted the 2015 UEFA Europa League final won by Spanish club Sevilla after beating Ukraine's Dnipro 3-2.

The 58,000-seat venue is the largest stadium in Poland.