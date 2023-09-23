TURKISH WOMENS VOLLEYBALL TEAM BEAT JAPAN TO QUALIFY FOR PARIS 2024 SUMMER OLYMPICS

Turkish women's volleyball team beat Japan to qualify for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Turkish women's volleyball team on Saturday defeated Japan 3-1 to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

"The #1 ranked team in the world & also the reigning VNL & European Champions have QUALIFIED to the 2024 Olympic Games!," International Volleyball Federation said on X platform.

Türkiye won the clash with the sets of 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, and 12-25 at Tokyo's Yoyogi dome.

The Volleyball Women's Olympic Qualification game lasted 105 minutes.

Türkiye, who won all six games in Group B, will face Belgium in their last game on Sunday.

Paris 2024 will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.