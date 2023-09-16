Inter thrash Milan 5-1 in Seria A derby

 Contact Us
Published September 16,2023
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice to help Inter Milan crush AC Milan 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday and maintain their perfect start to the season.

Mkhitaryan struck from close range in the fifth minute and new signing Marcus Thuram doubled the advantage before the break with a fine shot into the top corner.

Milan pulled one back through Rafael Leao just before the hour mark, but Mkhitaryan made it 3-1, Hakan Calhanoglu added the fourth from the penalty spot and substitute Davide Frattesi completed the rout in stoppage time.

Inter moved two points clear at the top of the standings on 12 points from four games. They are two points above second-placed Juventus, who beat Lazio 3-1 on Saturday, and three clear of Milan in third.