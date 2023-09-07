CZECH REPUBLIC, GERMANY, GREECE, ITALY TO CO-HOST 2025 FIBA WOMENS EUROBASKET

The Czech Republic, Germany, Greece and Italy will co-host the 2025 FIBA European Women Basketball Championship (EuroBasket), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Thursday.

Each country will host a part of the group phase, while the final phase of the 40th edition of the competition will be held solely in Athens, Greece, FIBA said in a statement.

A total of 36 nations including the four co-hosts will compete in the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket qualifiers, but the four co-hosts will be placed in the same group in a modification to the competition system.

The remaining 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams and will compete for the last 12 spots in the final stage.

The qualification round draws will be held on Sept. 19 at the House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.