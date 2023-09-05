 Contact Us
News Sports Spain's Women's World Cup-winning head coach sacked amid non-consensual kissing scandal

Spain's Women's World Cup-winning head coach sacked amid non-consensual kissing scandal

Spain's Women's World Cup-winning head coach, Jorge Vilda, has been removed from his position in the midst of the Luis Rubiales scandal. The controversy arose when Rubiales, the president of Spain's football federation, kissed forward Jenni Hermoso, who alleged that the kiss was non-consensual.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published September 05,2023
Subscribe
SPAINS WOMENS WORLD CUP-WINNING HEAD COACH SACKED AMID NON-CONSENSUAL KISSING SCANDAL

Spain's Women's World Cup-winning head coach, Jorge Vilda, has been dismissed from his position amidst the Luis Rubiales scandal. The incident surrounding Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso, which she claimed was non-consensual, cast a shadow over Spain's World Cup victory.

In the wake of the controversy, a majority of Vilda's coaching staff resigned, and 81 players declined to play for the Spanish national team. While Rubiales has refused to step down, he has been provisionally suspended by FIFA, the governing body of international football.