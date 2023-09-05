SPAINS WOMENS WORLD CUP-WINNING HEAD COACH SACKED AMID NON-CONSENSUAL KISSING SCANDAL

Spain's Women's World Cup-winning head coach, Jorge Vilda, has been dismissed from his position amidst the Luis Rubiales scandal. The incident surrounding Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso, which she claimed was non-consensual, cast a shadow over Spain's World Cup victory.



In the wake of the controversy, a majority of Vilda's coaching staff resigned, and 81 players declined to play for the Spanish national team. While Rubiales has refused to step down, he has been provisionally suspended by FIFA, the governing body of international football.





