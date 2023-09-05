Qinwen eliminates Jabeur to reach her maiden US Open quarterfinals

Zheng Qinwen eliminated Ons Jabeur in the 2023 US Open women's singles round 4 on Monday.

The 20-year-old Chinese beat the world no.5 in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-4, to reach her maiden US Open quarterfinals.

"Right now I'm super happy and excited to play in a big stadium and have a really good performance," Zheng said, praising his opponent, saying, "Ons is a fantastic player, really tough to beat, and she has a lot of variation in her game. That was a really impressive win for me today."

Zheng and Coco Gauff are the two youngest players in the Top 40, and both have reached the 2023 US Open quarterfinals.

Zheng will face world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev eliminated Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's singles round 4 on Tuesday.

The 2020 US Open finalist defeated the world no. 6 in a 4 hours 41 minutes long thriller that ended with 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, and 6-3 sets.

"I guess I can say I'm back," said Zverev in his on-court interview, adding, "This is exactly what I live for. This is what I love to do... playing at 1:30 a.m., in front of a packed crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. It doesn't get any better. This is one of the best moments of my career."