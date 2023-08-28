Tennis icon Becker missing in New York due to visa issue

Commentator Boris Becker will initially not be in New York for the start of the US Open tennis from Monday, his lawyer told dpa.



Sportdeutschland.TV surprisingly secured the German media rights to the US Open from 2023 to 2027 and when Becker was introduced as an expert three weeks ago in Munich, the 1989 US Open winner said he would be there in person and that his US entry had been cleared.



Becker served eight months in prison in Britain last year for withholding assets in a bankruptcy case.



In fact, Becker, 55, will do his punditry initially from a studio in Germany.



"My client applied for the necessary visa for the US in due time and hopes that it will be granted promptly," Becker's lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said.



