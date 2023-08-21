Yasmani Copello 5th final: Historic race at the world championships

In the 19th World Athletics Championships held in Hungary, national athlete Yasmani Copello Escobar finished his heat in 5th place with a time of 48.92 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles, advancing to the semifinals.

If Yasmani clears the semifinals today at 19:35 (GMT), he will make history by reaching the finals for the 5th time in the World Championships.

Our other athlete in the 400-meter hurdles, İsmail Nezir, lost his chance for the semifinals as he finished the race in 6th place with a time of 49.42.

In the 20 km race walk, Meryem Bekmez fell ill at the 16th km and had to withdraw from the competition.

In high jump, Alperen Acet cleared 1.22m but couldn't pass 1.25m after three attempts, resulting in elimination.

In the 110m hurdles, Mikdat Sevler finished last in his heat with a time of 13.92, marking the end of his tournament journey.