Türkiye begin 2023 CEV EuroVolley with 3-0 win against Sweden

Türkiye began the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 win against Sweden on Friday.

The Crescent Stars won with 25-22, 25-18 and 25-13 sets in the first EuroVolley game in Pool C.

Melissa Teresa Vargas led Türkiye with 15 winning spikes, while Isabel Haak led Sweden with 12.

Türkiye will play their second Pool C match against Azerbaijan on Sunday.