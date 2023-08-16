Chelsea agree deal to sell Morocco international winger Hakim Ziyech to Galatasaray

The Moroccan footballer Hakim Ziyech is set to undergo a medical examination with the Turkish Super Lig club after losing favor at Stamford Bridge. Despite previous attempts to join Paris St-Germain and Al Nassr, the 30-year-old player's transfers did not materialize.

Since his £33.3 million transfer to Chelsea in 2020, Ziyech has made 107 appearances across various competitions. He was present as an unused substitute during Chelsea's Champions League victory in 2021 and played a crucial role in Morocco's historic World Cup semi-finals appearance in Qatar 2022.

However, Ziyech's role at Chelsea has diminished due to the club's significant spending of approximately £900 million following the takeover by American investor Todd Boehly and the Clearlake consortium in May 2022.

Ziyech did not participate in Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA this summer and was notably absent from their matchday squad during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on the opening weekend of the latest Premier League season.