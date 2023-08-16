BEŞIKTAŞS NEW TRANSFER RASHICA ARRIVES IN ISTANBUL

A 27-year-old winger Milot Rashica arrived at Atatürk Airport with a plane departing from Norwich, England, where he was welcomed by the vice president of the black-and-white club, Emre Kocadağ, club officials, and fans.

Upon his arrival, Rashica told the press, "I am very happy. I am very excited to be here."

After undergoing a medical examination tomorrow, Beşiktaş is expected to sign a contract with Milot Rashica, whom they are adding to their squad from Norwich City.

Rashica, who played for Galatasaray on loan last season, scored 6 goals in 30 matches in the Trendyol Super League and the Turkish Cup.