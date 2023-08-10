Trendyol Super League 2023-2024 season to kick off after 65-day break

Marking the 66th season of the Super League, which concluded with Galatasaray's victory on June 7, the season opener will be the Trabzonspor-Antalyaspor match scheduled for tomorrow. The first half of the league will conclude with the 18th week matches on December 25, while the second half will commence on January 5, culminating on May 19, 2024. This season, the league will comprise 18 weeks in the first half and 20 weeks in the second half.

A total of 20 teams hailing from 12 provinces in Türkiye will compete in 380 matches during the 2023-2024 season. At the season's end, the bottom four teams on the scoreboard will be relegated to the Trendyol 1st League.

Representation from 12 Cities

The 66th season of the Super League will feature 20 teams representing 12 provinces. Eight teams from Istanbul including Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, RAMS Başakşehir, Kasımpaşa, VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük, Istanbulspor, and Pendikspor, will partake in the new season.

Additionally, teams including Antalyaspor and Corendon Alanyaspor from Antalya, Adana Demirspor from Adana, Atakaş Hatayspor from Hatay, EMS Yapı Sivasspor from Sivas, Gaziantep FK from Gaziantep, TÜMOSAN Konyaspor from Konya, MKE Ankaragücü from Ankara, Trabzonspor from Trabzon, Mondi Home Kayserispor from Kayseri, and Yılport Samsunspor from Samsun, will also take part in the league.

Notable Matches and Foreign Player Rule

The first significant match of the 2023-2024 Trendyol Super League season will be between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor in the second week. Other noteworthy fixtures include Trabzonspor-Beşiktaş in the 5th week, Fenerbahçe-Trabzonspor in the 11th week, Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe in the 15th week, and Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray in the 18th week.

In line with the previous season, the Super League will apply the foreign player rule of 8 + 3. Teams can have up to 14 foreign players on their roster who are ineligible to play for the Turkish National Football Team, with at least one player born on or after January 1, 1999, if 14 foreign players are included. Only eight of these players can play simultaneously.

Transfer Periods and Opening Matches

The first transfer and registration period commenced on June 26 and will conclude on September 15. The second transfer and registration period, known as the "interim transfer," will start on January 11, 2024, and end on February 9, 2024.

The opening matches of the first week in the Trendyol Super League are scheduled as follows:

Tomorrow: Trabzonspor-Antalyaspor (Papara Park)

Saturday, August 12: Kasımpaşa-MKE Ankaragücü, TÜMOSAN Konyaspor-Istanbulspor

Saturday, August 12: Pendikspor-Atakaş Hatayspor, Mondi Home Kayserispor-Galatasaray

Sunday, August 13: EMS Yapı Sivasspor-Yılport Samsunspor, Yukatel Adana Demirspor-Çaykur Rizespor, Fenerbahçe-Gaziantep FK

Monday, August 14: Corendon Alanyaspor-RAMS Başakşehir, VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük-Beşiktaş (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)







