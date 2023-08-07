US, Ukraine discuss 'security arrangements,' Saudi Arabia peace talks

 Contact Us
Published August 07,2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, over the phone, discussing recently held peace talks in Saudi Arabia, and "long-term security arrangements."

"The two discussed developments in Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts, recent conversations about a just and durable peace in Ukraine held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and long-term security arrangements between the two countries," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The Secretary reiterated the United States' staunch and ongoing support of Ukraine's defense against Russia's aggression and reaffirmed continued support of a strong Ukrainian military and accountable defense institutions," Miller added.

Talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah on the Ukraine conflict concluded Sunday with the participants agreeing on the importance of continuing consultations to pave the way for peace.

The closing statement of the two-day meeting said the talks aimed to discuss solutions to the Ukraine crisis, and said the parties agreed on the necessity of continuing international consultations to find a common ground for preparing the path to peace.

Besides host Saudi Arabia, representatives of several countries, including Ukraine, the US, Germany, and Türkiye, also took part.