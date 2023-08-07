Lionel Messi scores double, takes Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored double, including a late freekick, to send Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, Messi, 36, scored Inter Miami's first and last goals in the match at FC Dallas to display another efficient performance for his club.

Dallas were on a 4-2 lead against Miami with 10 minutes left but two late goals took the match to the penalty shootout.

Messi whipped a freekick into the six-yard box but Dallas' US defender Marco Farfan scored an own goal via a header in the 80th minute to narrow the gap, 4-3.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Messi was on the scoresheet again near the end of the match as he curled a classy freekick to equalize, 4-4 to send it to the penalties.

Inter Miami beat Dallas 5-3 in a penalty shootout at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas to secure a berth in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup. Their next game will be on Aug. 11.

Messi, who was signed for Inter Miami in July, scored seven goals in four Leagues Cup matches.

The Leagues Cup is an international club football tournament between US and Canada's Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico's Liga MX, that began on July 21 and will run through Aug. 19.